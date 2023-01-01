These are 13 awesome choices for the best designer diaper bag. Making your final selection can be hard. The first thing to consider is your budget; you don’t want to blow the bank on your new diaper bag, even if it is tempting to do so! Luckily, there are choices in every budget range, so there is no need to overspend.

If you have multiple children, the perfect diaper bag for you is the Be Prepared. With 17 pockets and multiple, amazing features, you cannot go wrong. I have used many Ju-Ju-Be products, and they are worth the money. The Teflon fabric protector keeps your bags looking brand new, and the crumb drains are an impressive feature.

Also, the Ju-Ju-Be Be Right Back Backpack is an excellent choice for active families. If you like to be on the go and find backpacks convenient, the Be Right Back is spacious and practical, while still looking fabulous.

There are some other great options. The Cheeky Tummy, in the orange and white chevron pattern, is generously sized and stylish. Another possibility I think is splendid is the Skip Hop Versa.

Sometimes, mothers don't want everyone to notice the large, diaper bag hanging on their arm. The Versa looks like a black, sleek purse. Instead, it is a functional, organized diaper bag.

If you like the look of the Versa but want something larger, the Skip Hop Chelsea is versatile. It converts from day to dinner bag with the flip of a compartment. Mothers love versatility! Decide what features matter the most for your family, and then pick one of these 13 great options.

Not sure what to look for in a diaper bag? Here are some pointers:

– The strap. Many diaper bags these days come with a long, adjustable strap that you can wear over your shoulder or crossbody style. A long adjustable strap also comes in handy when you’re pushing your stroller because you can slip the strap right over the handles so you don’t have to lug it around.

Some of the trendier diaper bags these days do, however, come with shorter, tote-style straps, which are great if you’re looking for a diaper bag that can easily double as a purse. That being said, it’s important to look for stroller clips on diaper bags with shorter handles, so it will easily hook onto your carriage.

– The material. Nylon is probably the most popular material when it comes to the best diaper bags these days. It may not be super luxe, but it is wipeable and easy to clean, which is important when you’re dealing with bottles and other messy essentials. Nylon is also great because it tends to be lightweight, which is a must when you’re carrying around diapers, wipes, bottles, toys and more.

On the flip side, there are some beautiful leather diaper bag options on the market. If you choose one of these, just be forewarned that it will probably take a beating and it can definitely get quite heavy when it’s fully stocked.

– The storage space. Pockets, pockets, pockets! If there’s one thing any good diaper bag needs, it’s lots of pockets. Think special pockets for bottles, pacifiers, wipes and even a hook for your keys. Because your diaper bag will be that place you toss any and everything, it’s super important that there are as many specialized pockets as necessary to help you stay organized.

– The size. The size of your diaper bag is really a matter of personal preference. As you’re narrowing down your options, think about how you’ll be using your diaper bag. If you’re planning to store all of your little one’s necessities for an entire day in the diaper bag, you’ll probably want to choose a roomier diaper bag. On the flip side, if you anticipate making multiple trips home during the day when you can refill and restock, then a smaller diaper bag may be a great option for you.

1.Carry Love Tote Diaper Bag from TWELVELittle

TWELVELittle might be my favorite new diaper bag designer. I pretty much want their entire line, but their quilted Carry Love Tote is perfect for moms on-the-go and looks a lot like the Marc Jacobs diaper bag without the same price tag.

This simple, lightweight tote comes with a cute little changing pad that celebrates the 12 signs of the Asian zodiac and has five pockets on the inside and three on the outside perfect for bottles and other items you may need to access quickly. There’s also a hidden zipper pocket on the bottom of the bag to keep dirty items separate!

2.Ju-Ju-Be B.F.F. Convertible Diaper Bag

Maybe there are thousands of different diaper bags on the market and maybe most of them are similar, but the Ju-Ju-Be B.F.F. Convertible Diaper Bag, Royal Envy isn’t one of them! This is a unique product of this type that comes with unique features and design.

The best part of this bag is the fact it has been designed and made for mothers who want to use the best and the latest diaper bags. As you can imagine, the design of the bag is impressive and 100% original.

The practicality of the bag isn’t compromised with the design. It still offers 3 exterior pockets and 7 interior ones, which makes it very practical, if we take into account the dimensions of the bag.

A bottle compartment is a great addition as well, and it has no negative effect on the design, which as we mentioned is very important for this model. In general, it offers a perfect combination of the practicality and style.

A Teflon fabric protector may not sound as a well-known thing, but it is something that most parents should get with their diaper bags. This is a special type of material that is used for treating the exterior fabric. It makes washing and cleaning extremely simpler and the entire bag more resilient to stains and minor damages.

A quick reach pocket is an interesting addition that has to be mentioned. It is designed for a smartphone, so it is perfect for busy parents. It allows you to reach your phone in a matter of seconds. When you are in a rush and you have a phone call, this small, feature will be more than just important.

Washing in a washing machine is possible and thanks to the aforementioned Teflon fabric protector, it is more effective than with other diaper bags. Remember that this bag can last for a long time and the style won’t be compromised, no matter what you do with it.

3.Kate Spade Taden Baby Diaper Bag

Kate Spade makes designer handbags for women as well as one of the best designer diaper bags. It has a black exterior, made from nylon, with 14 karat light gold hardware. The bag is classic and will match anything. Black diaper bags are timeless.

Kate Spade designed the interior with black polyester that is wipe-able. There is a zippered inner pocket for items you don’t want to lose, such as your keys or glasses. Along the back of the diaper bag, there is also a pocket for a diaper pouch. On the front side of the diaper bag, there are two open pockets.

Kate Spade included a matching, water resistant changing pad. Another nice feature is the entire diaper bag zippers shut instead of a magnetic closure, You don’t have to worry about losing your items or things falling out.

The handles are great! They are 8 inch, black vinyl handles that are durable. There also a removable and adjustable shoulder strap that is 18.75 inches long. If you want a designer diaper bag with spacious pockets, the Kate Spade Taden Baby Diaper Bag is a great option.

4.Firenze by PacaPod

Designed by a clothing designer with two small girls, this bag is fit for royalty. Though designed for comfort and practicality, this style also appeals to the gap in the market for fashionable diaper bags. If you haven’t heard about PacaPod or seen them yet, don’t worry, they started in the UK. I’m sure they’ll be internationally acclaimed soon!

5.Georgi Diaper Bag from Baby Cargo

I’m a little obsessed with the Georgi diaper bag from Baby Cargo, a pick from our Ultimate Baby Shower Gift Guide last year. With brass grommets that slide easily onto umbrella strollers and attachment straps that make it compatible with full-sized strollers, you pretty much have no excuse not to own the Georgi at the very least as a backup diaper bag–and you all know we need at least one of those.

For 2020, Georgi is available in several new colors including a chic light & dark grey color combo and fun shades of blue and pink. This lightweight diaper bag may not look like it would hold much but with its innovative design and get this–12 pockets (seven interior, five exterior)–it packs a village. Plus, the price point will make any parent smile.

6.Ju-Ju-Be Legacy Collection B.F.F. Convertible Diaper Bag

This bag is similar to the aforementioned model, but the design is completely different. It is also made for parents who want a high end product, but want to look elegant and at the same time don’t stand out of the crowd.

There is no point in saying that this is a well-made diaper bag that comes with impressive build quality and the latest features, so it is perfect for most parents. At the same time, it is an interesting addition to mothers who follow the latest trends.

The number of pockets is 10 (3 exterior and 7 interior), so you will definitely have a lot of space for all accessories. In order to make it an even more practical, the manufacturer added an extra bottle pocket. All of this means that your stylish diaper bag will be 100% useful, no matter where you are.

Agion natural antibacterial treatment is another feature, that is unique to this manufacturer, but it isn’t a well-known. Despite the fact it looks strange, this feature will make your bag special. It will keep the lining safe from bacteria, germs and mold, which is mandatory for a bag of this type.

Crumb drains sounds like an interesting addition and it is, despite the fact it is very simple. These are drain holes in the back pocket, designed to remove crumbs and keep your bag clean. However, the pocket is large enough to accommodate different items.

7.Cheeky Tummy Baby Diaper Changing Bag

Cheeky Tummy offers an adorable and stylish diaper bag in an orange and white chevron pattern. It is functional as well. You get the best of both worlds with a bag from Cheeky Tummy. First, you get an included changing pad and stroller straps. Both of these items are convenient and needed when you select a diaper bag.

The beige straps coordinate perfectly with the orange and white chevron. They have two strap types – messenger style or a handle bag. One of the nice reasons to get this diaper bag is that it is gender neutral. You could even use it for an adorable beach bag: the colors are perfect!

The inside of the diaper bag is a silver color, and it has several pockets and compartments. They are designed for bottles, wipes and more. These pockets help keep your bag organized. It is perfect for mothers with more than one children; we all know that toddlers and even preschoolers require some items when we are out and about.

The model in question can be only compared with more expensive versions, so it is a wise investment that can last for a long time. During that time, it will help you in any situation that may occur to you. If you are planning to have another baby, this bag is the best choice, again.

